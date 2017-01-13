close

January 13, 2017
By Lisa Mullins
U.S. Attorney Carmen Ortiz speaks during a news conference in Boston in 2016. (Charles Krupa/AP)

Friday was the final day in office for United States Attorney for Massachusetts Carmen Ortiz. President Obama appointed her to the post in 2009.

Since then, Ortiz has overseen several major cases including public corruption and domestic terrorism.

Ortiz prosecuted former Massachusetts House Speaker Sal DiMasi on fraud and extortion charges. She successfully pushed for the death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. Ortiz also won a conviction in 2013 against Boston mob boss James "Whitey" Bulger.

Ortiz is now stepping down ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration next week.

Ortiz joined WBUR's All Things Considered to discuss her tenure.

