Actress Octavia Spencer Picks Up Her Hasty Pudding Award

January 26, 2017
By The Associated Press
Academy Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer, fresh off her nomination for a second Oscar, has picked up yet another award: Woman of the Year by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals.

Spencer was honored Thursday with a parade through the streets of Cambridge, followed by a roast and the presentation of her pudding pot.

Spencer won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Minny Jackson in 2011's "The Help." She was nominated Tuesday in the same category for her role in "Hidden Figures," a film about the behind-the-scenes contributions of several black women in the early years of the NASA program.

The Hasty Pudding award has been handed out annually since 1951 to people who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment.

Here's a few photos from the day's festivities:

Hasty Pudding Theatricals members kiss actress Octavia Spencer during a parade to honor Spencer as Woman of the Year on Thursday in Cambridge. (Stephan Savoia/AP)
Guan-Yue Chen, Hasty Pudding Theatricals president, and Dan, Milashewski, vice president, ride with actress Octavia Spencer. (Stephan Savoia/AP)
Actress Octavia Spencer poses with members of Harvard's Hasty Pudding troupe. (Stephan Savoia/AP)
Spencer runs through a poster of herself during the Hasty Pudding award presentation (Stephan Savoia/AP)
Hasty Pudding troupe members present Octavia Spencer with the Woman of the Year Pudding Pot Award in Harvard's Farkas Hall. (Stephan Savoia/AP)
