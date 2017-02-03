closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: All Things Considered
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

The ARTery The ARTery

Support the news

Boston's MFA Gets In On Super Bowl Trash Talk With Atlanta's High Museum

February 03, 2017
By Amy Gorel
Share
A digitally-edited painting of Sam Adams donning Patriots' gear for the MFA's contest with Atlanta's High Museum of Art. (Courtesy Museum of Fine Arts, Boston)closemore
A digitally-edited painting of Sam Adams donning Patriots' gear for the MFA's contest with Atlanta's High Museum of Art. (Courtesy Museum of Fine Arts, Boston)

Super Bowl trash talk isn't just for sports fans. On Friday, Boston's Museum of Fine Arts got in on the action with Atlanta's High Museum of Art on Twitter.

The New England Patriots face off against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night.

"We're kind of fighting for who has the best city and the best fans — and to support the Patriots and the team ahead of the game on Sunday," said Ashley Bleimes, the MFA's public relations manager.

The museum with the most retweets and favorites at the end of the day wins bragging rights for their city, according to Bleimes.

The museums fueled their Twitter battle with art-inspired memes and some pretty impressive digital editing. Here's a look at some of our favorites from the MFA:

Speaking of Super Bowl smack talk, here at WBUR we have our own public media bet going on with WABE, the Atlanta NPR station. If the Patriots win, we'll be enjoying some "delicious peach cobbler." If the Falcons win, we'll be sending some Boston cream pie down South.

With reporting by the WBUR Newsroom

Amy Gorel Digital Producer
Amy Gorel is a digital editor and producer for WBUR and The ARTery.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More The ARTery or Explore Audio.