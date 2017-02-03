Boston's MFA Gets In On Super Bowl Trash Talk With Atlanta's High Museum

Super Bowl trash talk isn't just for sports fans. On Friday, Boston's Museum of Fine Arts got in on the action with Atlanta's High Museum of Art on Twitter.

The New England Patriots face off against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night.

"We're kind of fighting for who has the best city and the best fans — and to support the Patriots and the team ahead of the game on Sunday," said Ashley Bleimes, the MFA's public relations manager.

The museum with the most retweets and favorites at the end of the day wins bragging rights for their city, according to Bleimes.

The museums fueled their Twitter battle with art-inspired memes and some pretty impressive digital editing. Here's a look at some of our favorites from the MFA:

Speaking of Super Bowl smack talk, here at WBUR we have our own public media bet going on with WABE, the Atlanta NPR station. If the Patriots win, we'll be enjoying some "delicious peach cobbler." If the Falcons win, we'll be sending some Boston cream pie down South.

With reporting by the WBUR Newsroom