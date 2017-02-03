Valerie June, A Folk Chameleon, Embraces Her Changing Voice On ‘The Order Of Time’

The first thing people tend to notice about Valerie June is her voice: a reedy warble, touched by a Tennessean twang. On June’s 2014 breakout album"Pushin’ Against A Stone," that voice carried her across varied terrain, from old-time country and blues to doo-wop and Afropop. Somehow it all hung together, probably because the singer never seemed in a hurry, happy to savor the scenery wherever she was.

June grew up in Tennessee, got her start in Memphis and has lived in Brooklyn for the past seven years. The phrase she invented to describe her omnivorous style — "organic moonshine roots music" — is helpful for encapsulating her patchwork of influences. But it also evokes a certain folksy preciousness to which the singer rarely, if ever, falls prey.

June’s latest effort, "The Order of Time," which comes out March 10, contains all the same stylistic allusions as its predecessor. Now, thanks in large part to Matt Marinelli’s spacious production, June’s songs are otherworldly. The album’s first single, “Astral Plane,” is a gateway to her new musical universe: more pop than folk, gently philosophical in characteristic June fashion. “Follow the signs, slowly but steady/ Don’t rush,” she sings, voice gauzy with reverb. “The day will come when you are ready/ Just trust.”

Those lines could easily apply to June’s writing process. The songs on "The Order of Time" were collected over the course of many years, some sitting on the shelf since before “Pushin’ Against A Stone,” patiently awaiting their moment. June has a tendency to talk about her songs as autonomous beings, gifts to be received rather than created. “Leonard Cohen was saying that some songs can take years to come into the full circle,” she says. “It happens that way sometimes for me. I guess it's definitely proven true.”

June, who performs at The Wilbur Theatre in Boston on Tuesday, Feb. 7, spoke recently over the phone about the beauty of time, the difficulty of naming an album and the responsibility of art in trying times. (The following interview has been excerpted and lightly edited for clarity.)

Amelia Mason: You had this huge breakout with "Pushin' Against A Stone," and I think a lot of artists feel a lot of pressure to release something right away. But you really took your time. Was that something you did intentionally?

Valerie June: Not really. I released "Pushin'" in 2013 in the summer. And then I toured up til 2015, back to back, 200 days a year. I didn't stop. And then, after we were in 2016, I recorded the record, and now it's coming out. So, it really was just a natural flow to my life, you know? I can't make a record if I'm traveling from town to town. I have to be in one little area.

Can I ask, which one's the oldest song that's been sitting around for a while?

"Just In Time's" the oldest.

Had you forgotten about it? Were you saving it? How did you decide to go back to it?

No, I don't forget a song. It was kind of torture, you know, going through 10 years, and having it pop up in my head and bounce around, and sound so pretty in my mind's eye, and not be able to record it because I was doing other things. Or I didn't have a budget, or it wasn't in the right room with the right type of musicians, or whatever it might be, you know? I have to serve the song.

Did you notice any commonality with the songs [on "The Order of Time"]?

That's where I had the hardest part. Oh my god. I had just the hardest, hardest time with it. Because after I'd taken a list of my songs, of all these different genres and speeds and colors and styles, then I put it all together and listened to it again and again, and I was like, there is nothing common about this whole record. So from there, I started to like — you know, I had to name it! And it was so hard. And so sat and I started to — I'd be cooking and doing all these other things. And I'd be like, how about "Blue Bananas"? How about "Glass Windows"? All of these things. ... And then finally I was on the subway and I was like, "Well, it has been a journey. And some of the songs have taken such time, and what a beautiful process that whole thing is. So why don't I name it 'The Order of Time?' "

What's your relationship with time? Are you someone who's impatient? Do you look backwards a lot? Do you think about the future?

I'm all over the place. I bounce a lot. But what I do know is that the journey of moving towards a dream and manifesting this dream — which is my first real big kind of unattainable dream to manifest — that is the ever-present thing.