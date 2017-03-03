2 Classical Groups Kick Off City Of Boston's Alternative Space Program

Two classical music groups, Equilibrium Ensemble and Castle of our Skins, have been selected to participate in the city of Boston's new initiative to turn underutilized commercial space into rehearsal venues.

The Alternative Space Pilot Program — which, it should be noted, has to do not so much with "space pilots" as "alternative spaces" — is an initiative from the city's new cultural plan, Boston Creates. It represents a small step toward addressing the crunch facing artists of all types in a city where rehearsal space is scarce and rental prices are high.

On Friday at the AT&T store on Boylston Street, Mayor Marty Walsh welcomed the two musical groups. The Equilibrium Ensemble and its related concert series both present new music by local composers, often edging into the avant garde. Castle of our Skins highlights works by black artists about black heritage in performances that merge music, history, dance and visual art.

"Space is a really critical resource for ensembles in this town," says Equilibrium artistic director Mischa Salkind-Pearl. "It can be costly and it can be hard to find, and just having a place that’s convenient, and that’s really welcoming, is enormously helpful."

The groups will have free access to the roomy upstairs space at the AT&T store in Boston for a three-hour block once a week for the rest of the year.

Massachusetts Eye & Ear and Plumbers Local 12 Union Hall have also made commitments to provide space for the program.