A.R.T.'s 'Night Of The Iguana' Has A Strong Cast 'On Paper'04:27

March 05, 2017
By Lloyd Schwartz
Amanda Plummer as Hannah Jelkes and James Earl Jones as Nonno in "The Night of the Iguana." (Courtesy Gretjen Helene Photography/A.R.T.)closemore
Amanda Plummer as Hannah Jelkes and James Earl Jones as Nonno in "The Night of the Iguana." (Courtesy Gretjen Helene Photography/A.R.T.)

"The Night of the Iguana" is on stage at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge. In this rarely-produced 1961 play by Tennessee Williams, a disgraced minister working as a low-budget tour guide winds up at a cheap hotel on the Mexican coast. Clever banter and deep philosophical discussions ensue.

A lot of buzz about the A.R.T. production involves the star-studded cast, including Amanda Plummer, Dana Delany, Elizabeth Ashley and James Earl Jones.

Lloyd Schwartz wrote about the show for The ARTery and joined WBUR's Weekend Edition Sunday to discuss his thoughts.

This story aired on March 5, 2017.

Lloyd Schwartz Contributing arts critic
Lloyd Schwartz is the classical music critic for NPR’s Fresh Air and senior editor of Classical Music for New York Arts.

