Boston Pops Partners With Eaton Vance And Bloomberg For Fourth Of July Show

The Boston Pops Fourth of July Spectacular will partner with the investment company Eaton Vance for the next three years.

Keith Lockhart, conductor for the Pops, was joined Tuesday by Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to announce new partnerships for the decades-old concert and fireworks display that has become the main event of the city's Independence Day festivities.

In addition to Eaton Vance, the Pops will also partner with the media company Bloomberg, which will broadcast the event for at least the next three years.

Lockhart told WBUR's Andrea Shea that the changes offer the Pops greater control of programming decisions that will let the orchestra produce a more "coherent" and "inclusive" show for all ages.

“Speaking for all of us at the Boston Pops and all our wonderful collaborators, we can’t imagine better partners for the first Boston Pops-produced Fireworks Spectacular than Eaton Vance and Bloomberg,” Lockhart added in a statement.

Pop artist Andy Grammer, as well as folk singer Melissa Etheridge, will also perform during the celebration, the statement said.

The holiday production brings more than 500,000 people to the Hatch Shell on the Charles River Esplanade, the statement said. Approximately 4.5 million watch it at home. Starting this year, those not in attendance can hear the Pops on 94.5 FM or watch the show live on Bloomberg Television or Bloomberg.com.

Businessman and philanthropist David Mugar had produced the annual show for 43 years before stepping down last year. The Boston Pops announced in October that it, and Mugar's company Boston 4 Productions, would manage the production responsibilities.