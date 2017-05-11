Support the news

May 11, 2017
By Jim SullivanTwitter, Lisa MullinsTwitter and Lynn JolicoeurTwitter
Conductor Keith Lockhart with the Boston Pops in a file photo. (Courtesy Winslow Townson)

The Boston Pops season opened Wednesday night at Symphony Hall with Queen Latifah. Joining her on the Pops schedule this season are Ben Folds; the B-52s; Leslie Odom Jr., of "Hamilton" fame; Arrival, an ABBA tribute band; the music of The Beatles and Cirque de la Symphonie. (Here's the full schedule.)

The ARTery's Jim Sullivan joined WBUR's All Things Considered host Lisa Mullins to talk about highlights from the Pops season.

This segment aired on May 11, 2017.

