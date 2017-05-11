The Boston Pops season opened Wednesday night at Symphony Hall with Queen Latifah. Joining her on the Pops schedule this season are Ben Folds; the B-52s; Leslie Odom Jr., of "Hamilton" fame; Arrival, an ABBA tribute band; the music of The Beatles and Cirque de la Symphonie. (Here's the full schedule.)

The ARTery's Jim Sullivan joined WBUR's All Things Considered host Lisa Mullins to talk about highlights from the Pops season.