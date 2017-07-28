If You Can't Get To The Newport Folk Festival, Listen Here

For the 58th year, the Newport Folk Festival is taking over the little Rhode Island city for the weekend. The fest starts Friday, July 28 and ends Sunday, July 30.

If you can't make it to Newport, you could still listen in via TuneIn and NPR Music (click the teal player button below). Their teams are on the ground, streaming live sets from across the festival's three stages.

TuneIn's Newport Folk Radio channel will bring you live music from Newport, Rhode Island, from 12 to 7 p.m. each day of the festival.

Here's the estimated lineup (in Eastern time):