After Online Ridicule, Wax Museum Says It Wants Tom Brady To Help Make His Figure Better

A new wax museum is asking New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for help to improve a wax replica of him that has been ridiculed online.

The Dreamland Wax Museum in Boston features a statue of Brady that has sparked criticism from many people who say it looks "creepy" and doesn't resemble him.

A Facebook post from the museum on Wednesday acknowledges the figure isn't perfect because it's based on a photo and not on Brady's actual measurements.

"Each and every wax figure is a work of art," and the head alone can take up to six months to create, the post said. "That doesn't mean they all come out perfect."

The museum invited Brady to "come by and sit in for a measurement session." The museum says getting it perfect is its top priority.

Museum officials haven't said if they've received a response.

The museum drew attention in July with a figure of President Donald Trump that some said missed the mark.