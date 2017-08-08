Support the news

How A Black Actor Grapples With Race Issues In Shakespeare, And In America04:42Download

Play
August 08, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Keith Hamilton Cobb in "American Moor." (Courtesy "American Moor")MoreCloseclosemore
Keith Hamilton Cobb in "American Moor." (Courtesy "American Moor")

Characters with dark skin are a minority in William Shakespeare's plays. For a black actor craving Shakespearean roles, it can be frustrating.

TV and stage actor Keith Hamilton Cobb has pulled from that feeling for his piece of personal theater, "American Moor," now showing in Boston. On stage he wrestles with race issues in his life, his industry and in America at large through the lens of Othello.

This segment aired on August 8, 2017.

Related:

Andrea Shea Twitter Arts Reporter
Andrea Shea is WBUR's arts reporter.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from The ARTery

Support the news

ARTery funding is provided by the Barr Foundation to inspire creativity.