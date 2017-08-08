The ARTery
Support the news
How A Black Actor Grapples With Race Issues In Shakespeare, And In America04:42Play
Characters with dark skin are a minority in William Shakespeare's plays. For a black actor craving Shakespearean roles, it can be frustrating.
TV and stage actor Keith Hamilton Cobb has pulled from that feeling for his piece of personal theater, "American Moor," now showing in Boston. On stage he wrestles with race issues in his life, his industry and in America at large through the lens of Othello.
This segment aired on August 8, 2017.
Related:
Andrea Shea Arts Reporter
Andrea Shea is WBUR's arts reporter.
+Join the discussion
Share
More from The ARTery
Support the news