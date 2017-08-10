Prestigious Artist Group Defends ICA Exhibit By Artist Behind Controversial Emmett Till Painting

Eighty-three artists and architects affiliated with New York’s National Academy — among them some of the most famous in the country — have issued an open letter supporting painter Dana Schutz and the decision of Boston’s Institute of Contemporary Art to present its current exhibition of the New York artist’s work despite a local protest.

“We would like to voice our unequivocal support for Dana Schutz, who has recently been excoriated by a group of Boston artists who are demanding that her current exhibition at the ICA in Boston be canceled, a demand meant to penalize Schutz,” state the authors, who include Marina Abramović, Chuck Close, Ann Hamilton, Alfred Leslie, Catherine Opie, Philip Pearlstein, Ed Ruscha, Carolee Schneemann, Dread Scott, Cindy Sherman and Kara Walker.

The move comes in response to a group of eight Boston artists and activists — Megan Smith, Allison Disher, Stephanie Houten, Pampi, Vonds DuBuisson, Dr. Barbara Lewis, Chrislene DeJean, Mallory Hanora — who distributed an open letter calling on the ICA to “please pull the show” on the day before the exhibition opened July 26.

The Bostonians objected to Schutz’s controversial painting “Open Casket,” which the white artist based on a 1955 photo of the mutilated body of the black 14-year-old Emmett Till after he was tortured and murdered by white men, one of the most infamous racist crimes of the 20th century. The painting, which is not in the Boston exhibition, sparked protests when it was included in the 2017 Biennial exhibition by New York City’s Whitney Museum of American Art, its preeminent roundup of American talent, in March.

“We question whether this exhibition is appropriate or responsible in the context of the sacrifice of Black bodies that is still exerting trauma on urban streets and in urban neighborhoods across the country,” the Boston group wrote.

Dana Schutz's painting "Open Casket" at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York in March 2017. (Alina Heineke/AP)

“As fellow artists and architects, we wholeheartedly support cultural institutions like the ICA Boston who refuse to bow to forces in favor of censorship or quelling dialogue,” the National Academy group responds. “It is also of the utmost importance to us that artists not perpetrate upon each other the same kind of intolerance and tyranny that we criticize in others. We support the ICA-Boston and its decision to exhibit the works of Dana Schutz, and to maintain programming that fosters conversations between people with different points of view, especially given our current political climate of intolerance.”

The National Academy was founded by American artists and architects in 1825. There are more than 400 living Academicians, according to the institution’s website, whose ranks grow via annual election. “The candidate must be proposed, by an Academician who secures letters of recommendation from other members, and then voted on by the entire membership, achieving a two-thirds majority of the vote to be elected,” the institution states.

The ICA has continued with its Schutz exhibition, which is scheduled to remain on view through Nov. 26.

“We welcome the opportunity for debate and reflection on the issues of representation and responsibility, sympathy and empathy, art and social justice,” ICA director Jill Medvedow has said in a prepared statement before the show debuted.

“The ‘Open Casket’ painting was never in our show,” ICA Chief Curator Eva Respini has said. “Our show was about the hypothetical, the imagined. … We chose to focus on the more recent works, of these imagined scenarios — compression, vulnerability and struggle — that resonated most in our curatorial decision making.”

The full text of the letter by members of the National Academy, provided by the institution, is below: