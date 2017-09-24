Dandelion Beer? One Of The Many Wild Brews At This Weekend's Copenhagen Beer Festival

Foraged dandelions. Locally roasted coffee beans. Lots of cinnamon and aged bourbon barrels. These are a few things brewers used to craft the adventurous, often years-in-the-making beers they brought to the Copenhagen Beer and Music Festival (CBF) this weekend in Boston. They hailed from six countries, traveling from as far away as Stockholm, Sweden.

The festival was born in Denmark and is still nurtured by the founding producers at the Mikkeller Brewery there. It's become something of a pilgrimage for the global beer enthusiast community.

For its U.S. version, Boston Calling Events collaborates with Mikkeller. The CBF here is more than a meeting of beer geeks. It's a meeting of the beer minds.

Mikkeller chief operating officer Jacob Alsing explained how for the passionate makers this fest is an opportunity to come together, share ideas and find inspiration. We talked to a few of them about their breweries and their concoctions which can be hard — if not impossible — to find in Massachusetts.

Sara Maya of Fonta Flora Brewing from Morganton, North Carolina holds a glass of "Brutus" Farmhouse Ale. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Fonta Flora, Morganton, N.C.

Sara Maya's title at the Fonta Flora Brewery in Morganton, North Carolina is Zoo Keeper/Facilitator, which says something about the seemingly untamed beers coming out of her agriculturally-focused establishment. She was pouring a mixed-yeast culture Saison named “Brutus” and explained how its star ingredient is foraged dandelions. You would think that weed is plentiful, but Maya said it can be hard to find dandelions that aren't near polluted because they like to grow near roadways. “We're making tea with dandelions,” she told me, and “Brutus” tastes, “tart, strange and very wild.” Fonta Flora also uses local grain and recently bought its own farm to source ingredients.

Raf Souvereyns (right) of Bokkereyder in Belgium with his "Pinot Kreik". (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Bokkereyder, Belgium

The lines were long and enduring for the blood-red “Pinot Kriek” made with 40,000 hand-picked Schaerbeekse cherries and one-to-two-year-old Lambic aged in pinot noir wine barrels. Brewer/blender Raf Souvereyns explained his Kreik was three years in the making, and the complexity was indelible. The “Pinot Kriek” looks and tastes more like a wine than a beer. “Every batch is different,” Souvereyns said, smiling. He was thrilled to be sharing it with American beer geeks. He makes his beer like many winemakers, buying wort (rather than grapes) from other breweries that he ferments, ages and blend at his own facility.

Michael Kane of Kane Brewing of Township, New Jersey with a glass of "Sunday Brunch" Milk Porter. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Kane Brewing, Township N.J.

Michael Kane started his own brewery 6 years ago after his wife got tired of looking at all of his homebrewing equipment. The beer he makes is only available in New Jersey, including the Imperial Milk Porter he brought to the CBF. Ingredients include cinnamon, maple syrup, and coffee from local roasters. It's called “Sunday Brunch” and is full-bodied, sweet and would pair nicely with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Morten Valentin Lundsbak of Denmark's Amager Bryghus Brewing with “Hr. Frederickson's Weasel Brunch” Coffee Oatmeal Stout.. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Amager Bryghus, Copenhagen, DN

Among the gaggle of Nordic brewers was Morten Valentin Lundsbak. He founded Amager Brygus in 2007 and collaborated with the CBF's creator, Mikkel Borg Bjergso (link to Andrea's story about him from 2016) on one of the beers he brought to Boston. “Hr. Frederickson's Weasel Brunch,” is an Imperial Coffee Oatmeal Stout (lots of coffee beers this year!) conditioned in rye, barrel-aged bourbon casks. The result is a soft, complex, warming flavor profile. “We get a lot of inspiration from the American beer culture,” Lundsbak said, “because I think Europe has been conservative with its brewing for the last couple thousand years.” For him, the CBC is two days of intense, exchange. “We need to be open. We can't be isolated We need different points of view.” When asked what inspires him the most about American beer culture he said, “The use of hops, barrell-aging, And Coco Nibs.”

Andreas Skytt Larsen of Alefarm Brewing in Denmark holds a glass of "Mimesis" Saison. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Ale Farm, Copenhagen, DN

Another Danish maker we talked to was Ale Farm's Andreas Skytt Larsen. He referred to his operation as “really small” or “nano,” meaning he makes comparatively tiny batches of beer. “Mimesis,” a mixed fermentation sour saison was one concoction on tap, and he mused, “This is what I want to do.” The “Mimesis” was bright, tart and refreshing.

More photos from the Festival:

Festival goers lined up to sample beer from over 50 brewers from around the world. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Allen Clark of Roslindale takes a whiff of a Passion Fruit Berlinerweisse brewed by the Brekeriet Brewery of Sweden. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Adam Beecham of Creature Comforts of Athens, Georgia lets foam fall off as he pours a glass of "Bilbo" Pilsner. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

A decanter of the blood-red “Pinot Kriek” made with 40,000 hand-picked Schaerbeekse cherries and one-to-two-year-old Lambic aged in pinot noir wine barrels. (Andrea Shea/WBUR)

The Copenhagen Beer Festival allows festival goers the opportunity to meet with the people responsible for brewing some of the more creative beer being produced today such as Mike O'Mara, co-founder of Everett based Night Shift Brewing. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)