What’s your relationship to nature?

Ralph Waldo Emerson and Henry David Thoreau wrestled mightily with that question while wandering the Massachusetts woods in the mid-1800s. Now a “walking play” is asking modern audiences to do the same — or at least ponder their place and responsibility to the planet — as they ramble along with the two transcendentalists at the Old Manse in Concord.

The ambitious production has been unfolding there this week. The run wraps up on Sunday, October 1st. I had a chance to see the show on a sunny, hot afternoon, and I spoke with the creator/actor playing Emerson. Turns out, he’s actually a descendant of Emerson himself.

Tyson Forbes at the Old Manse in Concord. (Andrea Shea/WBUR)

“My name is Tyson Forbes,” he said upon our introduction, “I am the great, great, great grandson of Ralph Waldo Emerson.”

With his bushy sideburns, Forbes’ resemblance to his forebear is almost eerie. He’s been transforming the Old Manse into something of a group time machine. This is where his ancestor lived and wrote words Forbes recalled devouring in college.

“The essay ‘Nature’ was conceived on the second floor of this house,” Forbes said gesturing toward the Manse. “Doing the show here is special in a way I can't really explain. You really feel the conversation happening over the generations.”

“Nature” is also the name of the “walking play” Forbes is about to stage on his famous relation’s former turf.

“It's a new experience for most,” Forbes explained, “Once they get here we just can take them off into this dream.”

Thoreau actor Michael Wieser (left), cast members and Tyson Forbes. (Winslow Townson/Trustees of Greater Concord)

About a dozen costumed actors and a chorus greet the audience, singing, “Hard times come again no more,” as folks unfold chairs and lay down blankets. A wooden stage rises from the center of a stone foundation that supported a long-gone barn.

Jane Waterfall and her partner from Belmont survey the scene and say they’re not sure what to expect.

“We’ve never been to a walking play — actually hadn’t known what it was before we read about it,” she said, “so we’re here to explore and check it out.”

Then a crimson-haired soprano addresses the crowd. “Welcome to ‘Nature,” she says. Another actor jumps in to inform us, “As you probably know by now this is a walking play...”

Forbes describes this ambulatory, logistically complex bio-dramedy as a journey, “through the property, through the lives and friendship of Ralph Waldo Emerson and Henry David Thoreau, and through an entire experience of this landscape,” he told me.

The action will unfold in three locations on the Old Manse’s verdant, rambling property. Soon the actors and chorus introduce the two main characters.

“Ralph Waldo Emerson,” they chant enthusiastically, “born May 25th, 1803, Boston, Massachusetts.” The wail of a wee, newborn Ralph punctuates the air.

“David Henry Thoreau, born July 12th, 1817, Concord, Massachusetts,” they continue, with another baby-like “Waaaah!”

Kid and grownups alike laugh, delighted.

Henry David Thoreau, left, and Ralph Waldo Emerson. (Creative Commons) Portrait by Benjamin D. Maxham (daguerreotype), black and white of Henry David Thoreau in June 1856. The writer is dressed in a black frock coat, a white shirt, and a black bow tie. Southworth & Hawes, Title: Ralph Waldo Emerson, ca. 1857, albumen print, coated, George Eastman House Collection.

The performers weave through the biographies of the two local, literary giants. They had very different upbringings but shared a profound and deeply personal passion for nature.

Both went to Harvard, but at different times. We watch Thoreau chase Emerson down after a reading. The older, more refined orator is dismissive, but Thoreau’s earthier knowledge wins him over.

“Well I like to study anything that implies a simpler mode of life and a greater nearness to the earth,” Thoreau tells Emerson. “Well you’ll have to show me. Let’s take a walk then, shall we?” Emerson asks, to which Thoreau responds enthusiastically, “Yes, let’s!”

Then the audience is invited to join them. Folks grab chairs and follow a trail lined neatly with apples that runs along an orchard.

Before the performance, Thoreau actor Michael Wieser reflected on the walking play’s power to bring a space to life, “in that you don't have to suspend so much disbelief. If you’re talking about the trees, the grass, the stones — you just look briefly to your left or right and you see those things. So it makes it that much more real.”

Audience members watch as the cast of "Nature" performs at the Old Manse. (Andrea Shea/WBUR)

“Nature” has been staged in about 20 locations around the country, according to director Markell Kiefer. She’s married to Forbes, and together they’ve been developing this show since 2010. Their production company, TigerLion Arts, is based in Minneapolis, and this is “Nature’s” East coast debut. Markell says it’s a poignant homecoming.

“It's magical. It really is,” she muses, “Even this morning I came here early and I took a big picture look at the whole environment — the house and everything that surrounds it — and I just got goosebumps. To be able to perform it on the property where the protagonists once lived and wrote and generated the ideas that we’re celebrating in the play is just... it's something else.”

The Trustees of Reservations oversee the Old Manse — one of 116 natural and agricultural sites around the state — and brought the play here as a way to further its mission. Guy Hermann, a Trustees general manager says an outdoor, walking play seemed like an innovative way to activate the historic place and engage with some new audiences.

“This is ground zero for 'Nature,' but it's also ground zero for how we as Americans think about nature,” Hermann says, “because he really transformed the way Americans feel about the world around us.”

In his former life, Hermann was editor of the “American Transcendental Quarterly” and knows the work of Emerson well. “He said this is more important than religion,” Hermann added, smiling.

Actors Tyson Forbes (left) and Michael Wieser. (Winslow Townson/Trustees of Greater Concord)

As the next scene approached its end, Thoreau and Emerson embraced the art and value of being out in the fresh air. “I went for a walk today...and touched the sky!” Emerson says before belting out to the audience, “To Walden, come along!”

We don’t actually go to Walden Pond (at least not physically) which Emerson owned and where Thoreau lived for two years, two months and two days. That’s where the latter wrote his classic meditation.

Cast members perform as the audience walks around the grounds of the Old Manse. (Andrea Shea/WBUR)

While “Walden” and “Nature” were published more than 150 years ago, playwright/actor Tyson Forbes says their radical messages about our essential relationship to the world remain relevant in our technology-driven times.

“Children are spending seven minutes outdoors and seven hours on screens — and you could probably you know say the same of adults,” Forbes said, adding, “maybe even more so.”

The modern-day environmentalist believes Emerson's radical meditation still speaks to humanity’s connection to — and need for — nature. Forbes and his organization collaborate with environmental groups including the Sierra Club – and now the Trustees – and hope this play encourages audiences who are moved by it to make their voices heard, too.

Audiences follow actors and a cart representing the chaos and cacophony of progress. (Winslow Townson/Trustees of Greater Concord)

“To speak truly, few adult persons can see nature,” Forbes as Emerson says in the play, “at least they have a very superficial seeing...”

As airplanes from nearby Hanscom field fly overhead, we see how Emerson and Thoreau’s relationship fractured along with the spread of railroads and progress across the land. A cart filled with percussion instruments represents the loud chaos – social and environmental – that came with the industrialization.

It seems the disruption and cacophony of Thoreau and Emerson’s time wasn’t entirely different than ours. They heard steam engines chugging and puffing through these woods – we hear incessant cellphones, traffic. On the day “Nature” took over the Old Manse in Concord private planes from nearby Hanscom Field airport invaded our sonic space, but we could still hear the Transcendentalists’ word penetrating through the air.