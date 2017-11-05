Support the news

November 05, 2017
The Boston Symphony Orchestra is almost seven thousand miles away from home this week. They're taking their show on the road with a four-city tour of Japan.

WBUR's Andrea Shea is there with the musicians, crew, and Music Director Andris Nelsons. She joined Weekend Edition from Japan to discuss the beginning of the tour.

