Radio is full of “personalities." That's actually a job title — Radio Personality.

Charles Laquidara (Courtesy)

However, to decades of rock radio fans in Boston, the personality was Charles Laquidara. He dominated the Boston airwaves as WBCN's morning DJ from the 1960s through the 1990s, and loomed large on the region's pop culture landscape.

Now, Laquidara is releasing a multi-media memoir, "Daze in the Life." He joined WBUR's Weekend Edition Sunday to reminisce, in advance of his memoir celebration at the Paradise Rock Club in Boston on Wednesday, March 14th.