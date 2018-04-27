Support the news

The Boston Connections To The New Museum On Racism In Alabama04:31
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
April 27, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

This week's opening of a new museum in Alabama has several Massachusetts connections.

The Legacy Museum, which includes a memorial called The National Memorial for Peace and Justice, opened in Montgomery, Alabama, Thursday to highlight the country's history of racism.

The Alabama-based Equal Justice Initiative created and organized the museum and memorial. Bryan Stevenson, the initiative's executive director and a civil rights lawyer, joined WBUR.

This segment aired on April 27, 2018.

Related:

Deborah Becker Twitter Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news