The Boston Connections To The New Museum On Racism In Alabama
This week's opening of a new museum in Alabama has several Massachusetts connections.
The Legacy Museum, which includes a memorial called The National Memorial for Peace and Justice, opened in Montgomery, Alabama, Thursday to highlight the country's history of racism.
The Alabama-based Equal Justice Initiative created and organized the museum and memorial. Bryan Stevenson, the initiative's executive director and a civil rights lawyer, joined WBUR.
This segment aired on April 27, 2018.
