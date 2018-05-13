Former U.S. Poet Laureate Billy Collins delivered the commencement address at Emerson College in Boston on Sunday.

In honor of Mother's Day, he offered not only his advice to graduates about happiness and solitude, but also his poem, "The Lanyard" — a witty and profound meditation on the imbalances built into the love between moms and kids. Collins spoke with WBUR's Weekend Edition about his approach to his craft.