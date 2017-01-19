Mass. Unemployment Rate Down Slightly To 2.8 Percent

The Massachusetts unemployment rate dropped slightly in December, down to 2.8 percent from 2.9 percent in November, the state's Office of Labor and Workforce Development reported Thursday.

Year over year the state's unemployment rate is down 2.1 percentage points, from 4.9 percent. December marked the sixth consecutive month the rate has declined.

The state's jobless rate is also well below the national average of 4.7 percent.

The state's labor force, however, decreased by 1,100 from November. The labor force participation rate, which measures how many residents over the age of 16 are working or seeking work, was unchanged.

Year over year the participation rate inched up 0.2 percentage points.

Preliminary estimates show the state added 6,600 jobs in December, for a total of 75,000 jobs added in 2016.