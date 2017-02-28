closeDonate

JetBlue To Add Worcester-To-New York City Flights

February 28, 2017
By WBUR Newsroom
Travelers will soon be able to hop a flight from Worcester to New York City.

The airline JetBlue will soon offer daily flights between Worcester Regional Airport and JFK Airport.

JetBlue has been operating out of Worcester since 2013, offering flights to Florida.

"JetBlue, based on their success with two flights to Florida, decided that JFK would be a good next move in terms of their expanding their commitment to the central Massachusetts region," Tom Glynn, CEO of Massport, which runs Worcester's airport, said on Tuesday.

A start date for the service has not been scheduled. Glynn said the JetBlue flights may begin at the end of this year or the start of next year -- after a new landing system is installed in Worcester.

The system will allow for landings in low-visibility weather conditions.

