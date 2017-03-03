closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: On Point
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Bostonomix Bostonomix

Support the news

Mass. Company Emphasizes Empowering Employees, Building A Better Workplace Culture06:48

Play
March 03, 2017
By Bruce Gellerman
Share

This Friday is National Employee Appreciation Day. The non-holiday commemoration calls on companies to recognize, celebrate and reward their employees for all the hard work they've done during the year. But, for one company in Southborough, Mass., every day is Employee Appreciation Day.

WBUR's Bruce Gellerman reports.

Bruce Gellerman Reporter
Bruce Gellerman is an award-winning journalist and senior correspondent, frequently covering science, business, technology and the environment.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Bostonomix or Explore Audio.