July 19, 2017
The city of Boston says it's succeeding in its goal to build more housing as the city grows and people become priced out.

A report by the city out Wednesday morning finds more than 13,000 new housing units have been built in the last three years, with another 8,400 under construction.

The city issued permits for almost 1,700 new housing units in the last three months. The report adds that 40 percent of the new housing built over that period is for low- and middle-income households.

With more on the effort, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh joined Morning Edition.

This segment aired on July 19, 2017.

