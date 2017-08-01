Bostonomix
Support the news
DraftKings Worries After Report Tells Lawmakers To Define Daily Fantasy Sports As Gambling02:49Play
A state panel says daily fantasy sports should be considered gambling, and Massachusetts lawmakers should regulate it as such. But daily fantasy sports companies such as Boston-based DraftKings says that would threaten their business.
WBUR's Zeninjor Enwemeka reports.
This segment aired on August 1, 2017.
Related:
- DraftKings And FanDuel Nix Plans To Merge
- FTC Moves To Halt Proposed Merger Between DraftKings And FanDuel
- Daily Fantasy Sports May Soon Be Coming Back To New York State
- AG Healey Issues Regulations For Daily Fantasy Sports Websites
- Meet A Bostonian Who's Made $3 Million This Year Playing Daily Fantasy Sports
Zeninjor Enwemeka Digital Reporter
Zeninjor Enwemeka is a digital reporter, covering a range of news. She also covers tech and culture as part of WBUR's Bostonomix team, which focuses on the innovation economy.
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Bostonomix
Support the news