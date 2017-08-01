Support the news

August 01, 2017
DraftKings employees work at their desks in Boston. (Stephan Savoia/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
A state panel says daily fantasy sports should be considered gambling, and Massachusetts lawmakers should regulate it as such. But daily fantasy sports companies such as Boston-based DraftKings says that would threaten their business.

WBUR's Zeninjor Enwemeka reports.

This segment aired on August 1, 2017.

