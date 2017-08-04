Support the news

Dunkin' Without The 'Donuts'? Maybe In The Name

August 04, 2017
This 2016 file photo shows a Dunkin' Donuts in Edmond, Okla. Dunkin' is thinking about dumping "Donuts" from its name. (Sue Ogrocki/AP, File)MoreCloseclosemore
Dunkin' is thinking about dumping "Donuts" from its name.

A new location of the chain in Pasadena, California, will be simply called Dunkin', a move that parent company Dunkin' Brands Inc. calls a test. The Canton, Massachusetts-based company said Thursday that a few other stores will get the one-name treatment too.

The chain wants people to think of its stores as a destination for coffee, although it will still sell doughnuts. Dunkin' Donuts said it won't make a decision on whether it will change its name until late next year, when it expects to start redesigning stores.

News of the test was first reported by Nation's Restaurant News.

