August 07, 2017
  • Greg Wayland
Earlier this year the Boston Globe moved its editorial and business operations to the second and third floors of Exchange Place at 53 State St. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

The Boston Globe is undergoing a major transition this summer — as well as a homecoming.

In June, the newspaper underwent a digital-era downsizing, ending 59 years in a massive building on Dorchester’s Morrissey Boulevard. At the same time, it's returning to old stomping grounds. WBUR’s Greg Wayland explains.

This segment aired on August 7, 2017.

