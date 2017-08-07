Bostonomix
With Move Downtown, Boston Globe Returns To Old Stomping Grounds03:58Play
The Boston Globe is undergoing a major transition this summer — as well as a homecoming.
In June, the newspaper underwent a digital-era downsizing, ending 59 years in a massive building on Dorchester’s Morrissey Boulevard. At the same time, it's returning to old stomping grounds. WBUR’s Greg Wayland explains.
This segment aired on August 7, 2017.
