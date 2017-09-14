Mass. Added 10,800 Jobs In August

The state's unemployment rate ticked down in August and Massachusetts added an estimated 10,800 jobs last month, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development announced Thursday.

The unemployment rate stands now at 4.2 percent, below the national average of 4.4 percent and down from 4.3 percent locally in July. State officials also updated July's job report from a loss of 200 jobs to an addition of 2,500.

Between August 2016 and August 2017, Massachusetts has added 57,400 jobs, though the unemployment rate has increased from 3.4 percent in August 2016. The jobs numbers and jobless rate are calculated based on different surveys.

The labor force was up 93,900 from the 3,586,600 August 2016 estimate, with 62,600 more residents employed and 31,300 more unemployed. The labor force includes those employed and unemployed residents who are actively seeking work.

Preliminary jobs numbers for September and revised August data will be announced on Oct. 19.