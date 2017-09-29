Bostonomix
How Mass. Fits In To The Production Of The Massively Expensive F-35
Massachusetts is a small link in the production of the most expensive piece of military hardware in history: the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. The estimated cost over the lifetime of the program is more than $1.5 trillion.
Prime contractor Lockheed Martin has spread the work on the F-35 to 46 states and Puerto Rico.
WBUR's Bruce Gellerman reports on the politics of engineering the complex program.
This segment aired on September 29, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
Bruce Gellerman Reporter
Bruce Gellerman is an award-winning journalist and senior correspondent, frequently covering science, business, technology and the environment.
