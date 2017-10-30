Support the news

From Tech Disruption To The Gig Economy, BostonomiX Team Explains Its Future Of Work Series06:16Download

Play
October 30, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

On Monday, WBUR kicks off its BostonomiX series, the Future of Work. We'll look at everything from how technology is disrupting industries to the gig economy versus full-time work.

The BostonomiX reporters who worked on the series — WBUR's Zeninjor Enwemeka, Asma Khalid and Bruce Gellerman — joined Morning Edition.

This segment aired on October 30, 2017.

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Bostonomix

Support the news