Support the news

GE Announces Aggressive Restructuring As Stock Falls 7.2 Percent04:45Download

Play
November 13, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
The General Electric logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (Richard Drew/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
The General Electric logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (Richard Drew/AP)

Boston-based company General Electric saw its stock fall 7.2 percent after it announced some serious belt-tightening Monday morning. GE is cutting its stock dividend in half and planning an aggressive restructuring of its business.

WBUR's Bruce Gellerman reports for All Things Considered on the latest turn in what's been a turbulent period for GE.

This segment aired on November 13, 2017.

Related:

Bruce Gellerman Twitter Reporter
Bruce Gellerman is an award-winning journalist and senior correspondent, frequently covering science, business, technology and the environment.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news