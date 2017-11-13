Bostonomix
GE Announces Aggressive Restructuring As Stock Falls 7.2 Percent04:45Play
Boston-based company General Electric saw its stock fall 7.2 percent after it announced some serious belt-tightening Monday morning. GE is cutting its stock dividend in half and planning an aggressive restructuring of its business.
WBUR's Bruce Gellerman reports for All Things Considered on the latest turn in what's been a turbulent period for GE.
This segment aired on November 13, 2017.
