How Massachusetts Could Be Affected By China Tariff Trade War04:12Play
The latest round of the U.S./China tit-for-tat tariff trade war could take a toll on the Massachusetts economy.
WBUR's Bruce Gellerman talks about how the state stands to be affected on Morning Edition.
This segment aired on April 5, 2018.
Bruce Gellerman Reporter
Bruce Gellerman is an award-winning journalist and senior correspondent, frequently covering science, business, technology and the environment.
