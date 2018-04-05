Support the news

GE's Stock Price Continues To Tumble03:57
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
April 05, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

GE stock has been hovering around $13 for the last couple of days, down from about $30 a year ago.

Experts say the conglomerate is likely to continue its struggle to raise profits, despite major changes, including the company's move to Boston and the appointment of a new CEO, John Flannery, last year.

Robert McCarthy, an analyst at the investment banking firm Stifel, told WBUR's Morning Edition that GE's investors may be looking at a long road to recovery.

This segment aired on April 5, 2018.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news