GE stock has been hovering around $13 for the last couple of days, down from about $30 a year ago.

Experts say the conglomerate is likely to continue its struggle to raise profits, despite major changes, including the company's move to Boston and the appointment of a new CEO, John Flannery, last year.

Robert McCarthy, an analyst at the investment banking firm Stifel, told WBUR's Morning Edition that GE's investors may be looking at a long road to recovery.