Support the news

DraftKings Is Ready For Legalized Sports Betting In Mass.03:22
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
May 15, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

One Massachusetts company prepared to jump into the sports betting is Boston based "daily fantasy sports" provider Draft Kings. The company says in anticipation of the high court ruling, it has been preparing to enter the sports betting business for the past year.

Draft Kings CEO Jason Robins talked on Morning Edition about what its betting platform might look like.

This segment aired on May 15, 2018.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news