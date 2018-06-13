Bostonomix
The rules for short-term rentals in Boston could soon change. The City Council is scheduled to vote Wednesday on whether to impose more stringent regulations on rentals through platforms like Airbnb.
The latest version of the ordinance does not include a cap on the number of days owner-occupied or owner-adjacent units can be rented, as Mayor Marty Walsh had proposed.
City Councilor Michelle Wu joined Morning Edition to talk about the ordinance.
This segment aired on June 13, 2018.
