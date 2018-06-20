Support the news

GE Stocks Continue Downward Slide After Dow Jones Boots Them03:08
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
June 20, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

General Electric stocks are continuing their downward slide, after news that the historic conglomerate would be dropped from the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

GE is the only original member of the index still operating. Shares closed down 2 percent on the news.

To get a better idea of what the de-listing might mean for the company, Peter Cohan, a lecturer in strategy and entrepreneurship at Babson College in Wellesley, joined Morning Edition.

This segment aired on June 20, 2018.

Related:

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news