General Electric stocks are continuing their downward slide, after news that the historic conglomerate would be dropped from the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

GE is the only original member of the index still operating. Shares closed down 2 percent on the news.

To get a better idea of what the de-listing might mean for the company, Peter Cohan, a lecturer in strategy and entrepreneurship at Babson College in Wellesley, joined Morning Edition.