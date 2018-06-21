Support the news

Boston-Based Wayfair Must Collect State Sales Taxes, Supreme Court Rules04:08
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
June 21, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
The Wayfair website on a computer in New York. (Jenny Kane/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
The Wayfair website on a computer in New York. (Jenny Kane/AP)

The Supreme Court decided Thursday that states can require online retailers to collect state sales tax.

In a 5-4 decision, the High Court ruled Wayfair, a Boston-based home goods company, must collect sales taxes for online purchases in South Dakota.

The company has argued it shouldn't have to because it didn't have a physical presence in that state.

WBUR's Bruce Gellerman explains on All Things Considered

This segment aired on June 21, 2018.

Related:

Bruce Gellerman Twitter Reporter
Bruce Gellerman is an award-winning journalist and senior correspondent, frequently covering science, business, technology and the environment.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news