Bostonomix
Support the news
As Boston-Based GE Is Dropped From The Dow, A Reporter Looks At The Company's Struggles05:22Play
Boston Business Journal reporter Greg Ryan discusses on All Things Considered Boston-based General Electric's jettison from the Dow Jones industrial average, as well as the company's recent financial struggles.
This segment aired on June 26, 2018.
Related:
Lisa Mullins Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.
+Join the discussion
Support the news