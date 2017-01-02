Heavy Meddle: I Want No Part Of My Future Stepmother

Heavy Meddle: I Want Nothing To Do With My Future Stepmother Do I have the right to keep my young son from attending the wedding, given that she’s not inviting other kids? -- Welcome Meddleheads, to the advice column where your crazy meets my crazy! Please send your questions via email. Not only will you immediately feel much better, you’ll also get some advice. Hugs,

Steve ... Dear Steve, Help. My Dear Dad is getting remarried next June and I don’t know how to deal with his Awful Fiancée. DD has been dating AF for the last 15 years. I understand his desire for companionship and his wish to make sure she is taken care of financially in her later years (he just turned 76 and she just turned 60). His emphasis on making sure she's okay financially doesn't strike me as particularly romantic and I find it odd that after 40 years of being a serial monogamist since my parents' divorce, now he decides to get married, especially after so long of a courtship and at an age when marriage doesn't really seem that necessary. But companionship is companionship. She is not my first choice for a stepmother, but this isn't my choice to make. Over the years, for the sake of my father, I have tried to turn a blind eye to AF's poor behavior; like the time, during a family dinner in a restaurant, when she repeatedly flicked raw meat at my father because she was angry the server and chef got her order wrong. AF also likes to "joke" about putting my father into a nursing home if he doesn't behave (according to her standards) and scolds him to "use his words" if he mumbles. I worry that my father is being verbally and possibly physically abused. I've expressed my concerns to my father, which he explains away as AF being funny. The way I see it, she needs to go to anger management and if the genders were reversed, no one would question whether this is abusive behavior.

I'd love to sit this wedding out but I know that would be a giant mistake and only make things worse.

Now my dad and AF are planning their 75-plus person wedding. AF has a vision that includes two wedding dresses, ballroom dancing, and her grandsons (18-months and 3-years-old) as well as my son (also 3) as ring bearers. Despite allowing three toddlers at her wedding, AF refuses to invite my father's great niece and nephew, who will be 8 and 10, respectively, at the wedding. AF doesn't want "rug rats" ruining her big day. That was how my dad explained it to me. I have implored my father to invite all of the children and I offered to speak to her myself. But he says that AF has her mind made up and talking to her is a bad idea. I know I have to go to the wedding but I no longer want my son to attend if his cousins aren't allowed. Yes, that's irrational and I don't want to deprive my dad of his family, but this honestly feels like the straw that is breaking my back. Do you have any advice on any charming and persuasive arguments I can make to ensure all the kids are invited? Do I just suck it up even though it goes against my core beliefs? I'd love to sit this wedding out but I know that would be a giant mistake and only make things worse. Signed,

The Redheaded Stepchild ... Dear Redheaded Stepchild, Here’s my take: you disapprove of this woman, don’t want her involved with your father — let alone married to him -- and are using the issue of which kids are invited to the wedding as a pretext for registering your disapproval. I say this not as a criticism, but as a description of what I think’s really going on, beneath questions of wedding protocol. To be more specific, I think subconsciously (and perhaps consciously) you want to get into a big donnybrook with this woman, one that will drive her off, or at least get you out of having to fake your way through a wedding of which you quite obviously disapprove. Do I blame you for this impulse? No. Not based on your description of this woman. You clearly feel that she is not a good match for your father. Your letter raises two distinct, though related, issues. The first is whether you believe this woman is abusive toward your father. I don’t know how to assess this suspicion. Based on your descriptions, I’d say your future stepmother can be belittling and controlling. The conduct you describe in the restaurant is downright infantile. Given your obvious animus towards her, I sense that if you had more concrete reasons to believe that this woman is actually battering your father, you would have cited them in your letter. But I don’t mean to dismiss this possibility. Perhaps she’s done worse than you’ve cited here, or is doing worse things in private than the behaviors you’ve witnessed.

I think subconsciously (and perhaps consciously) you want to get into a big donnybrook with this woman...