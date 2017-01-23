Heavy Meddle: My Sister-In-Law’s Wedding Date Is On My 10th Anniversary. Really?

Welcome Meddleheads, to the advice column where your crazy meets my crazy! Please send your questions via email. Not only will you immediately feel much better, you’ll also get some advice. Hugs,

Steve ... Dear Steve, My sister-in-law had joyous news to share with everyone: she’s getting married! No complaints there. Her fiancé is an awesome guy all around and everyone is thrilled to welcome him to the family when they get married next year. About that wedding date, though... Of all 365 days of the year — so many choices! — they picked the day before our 10th wedding anniversary. My husband (her brother) isn’t too thrilled either. I know this might seem like I’m being catty and territorial about what is, after all, just a date on the calendar. But since at least our fifth anniversary, my husband and I have made it known among both of our families were planning to take a second honeymoon for our 10th.

I realize there’s little I can do: Their venue is booked and a deposit already made. But...

We hoped we’d take our son with us (for his first really big family vacation) and to invite along all the grandparents, too. The goal was for everyone to hang out in a tropical locale for a few days, then let our kiddo spend some time with his grandparents while mom and dad took some much needed alone time for the rest of the trip. Again, this plan was widely known for years now among all of our families, sister-in-law included. And our wedding date isn’t unknown to her — she was in our wedding. Given the impending nuptials, we doubt there will be much left in my in-laws’ coffers for a trip like this, even if we moved our second honeymoon plans to later in the year. I realize there’s little I can do: Their venue is booked and a deposit already made. But I’d love some validation that perhaps even mentioning her date to us before she put down money would have been the courteous thing to do? Signed,

Anniversary Angst ... Dear AA, I suspect your sister-in-law got so excited about her wedding that she simply didn’t realize the date she and her fiancé chose was the day before your 10th anniversary. I could be wrong. Maybe she and her guy chose this day on purpose. If that’s the case, you’re dealing with hostility, not just accidental inconsideration. But let’s assume that they simply didn’t realize that they’d chosen a day that was going to interfere with this long-held plan. It was an honest mistake. This is why they didn’t think to mention the date to your and your husband before they booked the venue and put down the deposit. The real question is: what should you do now? And my answer is that you should talk to your husband, who sounds like he’s upset, too. And that the two of you should make your feelings known to his sister and her intended. This may sound like the recipe for a feud. But I’d argue that it will actually help avoid conflict down the road. Because the truth is, you have these feelings of disappointment and frustration. Suppressing them isn’t going to make them go away. Just the opposite. They’ll build up. They’ll eat away at you in the form of silent resentment and, eventually (my bet) start to express themselves.

This is no one’s fault. This is two beautiful plans having a scheduling issue.