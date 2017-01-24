Privatizing Veterans' Health Care Isn't The Cure

COMMENTARY President Donald Trump is considering privatizing the health care services of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. During the campaign he promised that veterans should be able to access care from any provider they choose, including for-profit private-sector health networks. It is an idea that has been long championed by the conservative Koch-brothers-funded group, Concerned Veterans of America and its former leader Pete Hegseth, who was an advisor to the Trump campaign on veterans issues. Yet, the President’s recent selection of David Shulkin to serve as the new VA secretary seems to conflict with Trump's campaign rhetoric. As VA undersecretary for health in the Obama administration, Shulkin testified that privatizing the VA would be “a terrible mistake.” He is not alone in that opinion. Many veterans are opposed to privatization of VA health care, including advocacy groups like The American Legion and Disabled Veterans of America. However, this debate leaves many non-veteran Americans confused. Isn’t more choice in healthcare better for veterans? It's not that simple. Anyone who ever served in a combat zone will tell you that plans of attack drawn up on tables at the Pentagon do not always play out as anticipated on the actual battlefield. While privatization of the VA may sound like a panacea, it’s actually closer to Pandora’s box.

While privatization of the VA may sound like a panacea, it’s actually closer to Pandora’s box.

For example, look to the Post-9/11 GI Bill of 2008. This exceptional benefit for new veterans covers the cost of tuition, fees and living expenses at most higher education institutions. With billions of federal dollars up for grabs, several for-profit education companies lobbied Congress to be able to participate in the program, arguing that veterans should have non-traditional education choices that accommodate their lifestyles more than traditional colleges and universities. The results? In 2014 the Chronicle of Higher Education reported on a Senate investigation which found eight of the biggest for-profit-college companies received nearly 25 percent of all the money spent on Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits in just one year and that the average cost of educating veterans at for-profit institutions is twice the price of educating them at public colleges. The report also found that the $1.7-billion in benefits that these eight companies received in 2012-13 was almost as much as the total cost of the program in 2009-10. This does not include the many instances where veterans were bilked by non-accredited institutions that gave out worthless degrees or left in the lurch when their college was shut down by federal or state investigators for fraud. If you think that millions of federal dollars were tempting to private education companies, consider that what we spend on VA health makes the GI Bill look like peanuts. In fiscal year 2015, the VA spent $65.5 billion on veterans' health care nationwide. In California alone, the VA spent over $6 billion on health care. There are many competent and scrupulous private health care providers, but tell me that there aren’t some less-than-ethical companies salivating over the thought of getting a piece of this funding, and I have a bridge to sell you.

At worst, [privatization] could create the potential for systematic fraud that puts billions of government dollars into corporate bottom lines ...