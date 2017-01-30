Heavy Meddle: My Father Won’t Treat Me Like An Adult — And I’m Nearly 30

Welcome Meddleheads, to the advice column where your crazy meets my crazy! Please send your questions via email. Not only will you immediately feel much better, you’ll also get some advice.

Dear Steve,

I am a nearly 30-year-old woman, and the only child of two parents with whom I have had my ups and downs. But it seems like relations are finally starting to settle. With my father especially though, I am constantly reminded that he does not think of me or treat me like an adult. We’ve had family issues surrounding one of my grandparents lately, and Dad does not tend to include me on any of the information, much less the decisions made within the family. Mom is much better about this, and proactively includes me in both information and decisions.

I’ve noticed recently that he also tends to exclude or discount his sister (my aunt), and my mother from conversations sometimes. And many of our arguments within the family stem from situations where he treats me as though I’m still a child he can command or instruct to do as he pleases.

How do I get my father to realize that I am neither under his thumb nor someone he can exclude from family choices and information? I am an adult in every other aspect of my life. I realize he may never think of me as anything other than a child, but if there’s something I can do to make this situation better, I’m willing to try it.

Is it just that I’m a female? If I were married with a child of my own, would his opinion change?

A Frustrated Daughter

Dear Frustrated Daughter,

I wish I had a definitive answer for you. I don’t. I do know that parents (and fathers in particular) often have a hard time recognizing that their children are adults. Some of this is simply the price of doing business as a parent. Your kids are always your kids. My father sees me as a competent adult in many respects. But he’s also capable, in stressed moments, of treating me like a child.

I realize the situation with your father is more extreme. But it’s important to recognize that some of this pattern is an inevitable part of the arrangement. Parents are used to wielding power over their children. And in many instances, exercising this power is a way of holding on to the psychic experience of the parent-child bond. Unconsciously, if a parent accepts that his child is an independent adult, he feels his sense of purpose and power in the world diminish.

Your letter also mentions that there have been some “issues” with one of your grandparents. You don’t specify what this means, exactly. But I suspect these are health issues, and if the grandparent in question is your one of your father’s parents, I can see why he might behave in a proprietary fashion. In his mind, this is his problem to deal with. Let’s remember, too, that he may be experiencing some form of same dilemma you describe. That is: having to prove to his parents that he’s enough of an adult to take charge of the situation.

Am I making excuses for your dad? Heck no. I’m trying to understand where he’s coming from.