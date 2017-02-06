Mitch McConnell Was Right About The Supreme Court!

COMMENTARY

On February 12, 2016 — that’s a whole year ago next Friday! — Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia went to bed at a ranch resort in Texas after a day of shooting quail, and never woke up. Within an hour of the confirmation of Scalia’s death, of natural causes, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that the Senate would not confirm any justice nominated by President Barack Obama.

These events were both shocking. Nobody expected Scalia to die, obviously, and nobody expected that McConnell would publicly defy the Constitution of the United States, which he often makes a point of venerating and which, inconveniently, required him and his colleagues in the Senate to offer at least a vote on the sitting president’s nominee. No Senate leader had ever done this.

In fact, it’s worth remembering — as our current president makes it a daily habit to ignore the requirements and prohibitions of our founding document — that McConnell and his GOP minions have been at it for years.

If Democrats had the guts — and the moral audacity — to behave the way Republicans do, they’d be accused of treason on a nightly basis, with Fox News ready to distribute pitchforks to loyal Americans by sundown.

But no, this is the GOP, the party of Power Uber Alles. Which is why McConnell held firm in refusing to consider Obama’s nominee, even when it turned out to be a supremely qualified moderate.

In fact, back before everyone realized how powerful James Comey and Russian hackers and a policy-free Fourth Estate and voter suppression and “alternative facts” could be, a number of Senate Republicans openly talked about

blocking any court nominee put forward by Hillary Clinton.

Now, obviously, things have changed, and Senate Republicans are quite eager to have the president’s shiny new nominee, Neil Gorsuch, voted upon and confirmed.