A Golden Moment — And Missed Opportunity — For American Chefs At The Bocuse d'Or

Commentary

COMMENTARY Last month, a team of chefs from the United States won the Bocuse d’Or for the first time in the biennial contest's 30-year history. As cooking competitions go, this one, started by legendary French chef Paul Bocuse, is the Olympics. But for all the American team's hard-won prestige, there was a notable deficit: The team included not a single woman or person of color. As last week's Day Without Immigrants strike demonstrated, America's restaurant industry, which suffers from a public image issue when it comes to inclusion, is nevertheless one powered by diversity — one in four restaurant workers, for example, is foreign-born. Yet, in representing the U.S., the boys in Lyon missed an important opportunity to lead the charge in stewarding restaurant kitchens toward equality. If restaurants, and especially their kitchens, have the potential to represent a cross-section of this country, shouldn't chefs with national and international platforms represent America's diversity in their quest for top honors? The answer is yes -- especially on the global stage, especially now.

I don't suggest that such a team should be compiled for the sake of diveristy alone, but because I know the true colors of the best and brightest scratching out their place in this craft, in this country. Some of the greatest influences on my career, for example, have been women who deserve to be called, simply, “chef,” without the designation of their gender first. They include big names like Dominique Crenn, who graciously invited me into her San Francisco kitchen at her two Michelin-starred Atelier Crenn while I was struggling to build my first restaurant. From her perch there, Chef Crenn was building a strong and supportive work environment, valuing the creative input of her team, and pushing boundaries by creating a new and modern cuisine all her own. Another chef who has influenced not just what I cook but where I cook it is Gabrielle Hamilton, who fearlessly created an iconic neighborhood institution where only the new and flashy typically thrived. Hamilton's memoir, Blood, Bones & Butter, offers an honest look at how difficult the restaurant industry can be, but it is also a testament to how luck and a willingness to work very hard create a recipe for success. For anyone. Hamilton's cookbook offers a lesson in detail, process and patience. Her Manhattan restaurant, Prune, melds rustic French and Italian classics that surpass the originals that inspired them. Chef Hamilton punctuates every plate with exacting knife work and inspiration drawn from her life beyond the kitchen.

I can't know if any of these chefs would have any interest in cooking for... the Bocuse d’Or, but I am certain that many who look up to them would, and that they would be qualified to do so.