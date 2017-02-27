Heavy Meddle: Our Six-Year-Old Son Cross-Dresses. Should We Be Worried?

My little boy, who is six, cross-dresses for fun. He comes home from school, strips to his underpants, and throws on a dress, a crown, sometimes a boa and tiny high-heeled shoes, and just chills. He has all of these things because my husband and I have done our level best not to freight his sartorial choices with gender-specific meaning and to buy what he asks for. From his earliest days, pink has been his favorite color. He has always preferred mermaids to Magna-Tiles. He flips through the kids’ clothing catalogues that arrive and dog-ears pages with dresses festooned with flowers and woodland creatures. He goes to a school where kids are welcome to wear what they like, identify how they choose, use whichever pronoun suits. He asked for a new spring dress, and I obliged.

Recently, while skiing with my son, my husband was upset that someone thought he was a girl -- his used skis have Hawaiian flowers on them ...

So, I feel like, on balance, we are handling his preferences well. If he wants sparkly sneakers when it’s new shoe time, he gets them. But lately, my husband has started expressing his consternation. He doesn't want our son singled out, picked on, ridiculed. Recently, while skiing with our son, my husband was upset that someone thought he was a girl — his used skis have Hawaiian flowers on them, though the rest of his ski ensemble is very gender-neutral. I tell my husband that it's people’s limitations and problems, not ours, if they think a boy who loves flowers is a girl. But I now feel like I have to defend my son's choices — and mine to support him — to his father. It's hard, because I'm conflicted, too. (I recently discouraged our son without telling him the real reason from wearing his favorite hot pink, sequined shirt with black leggings on a visit with my parents because I know my parents.)

What advice might you have for a couple of parents who don't want to stigmatize their child's choices, who want to be accepting and open, but who nevertheless see their little boy drifting more toward being a little girl and feel quite unsure of what to do about that, other than let him go there?

Yours,

Open But a Little Freaked Out, Too

Dear Open But,

I feel you. For most of his first three years, our son’s favorite garment was a blue dress with yellow flowers. He also loved to play with makeup. He had an older sister, whom he adored, so his interest in girly stuff made sense to us. But there did come a moment when he wanted us to buy him a pink leopard-print lunch box for his first day in kindergarten. And my wife, who was with him at the time, simply couldn’t pull the trigger. She worried, as your husband does, that other kids (boys, specifically) would give him a hard time. I disagreed with my wife, but I certainly understood her perspective. In the end, she made an excuse to avoid getting him a new lunch box.

Yup, another heroic moment in parenting!

Your son’s interest in “girl’s clothing” is more consistent. But you’re far from alone. Do a little research, if you haven’t: It’s normal for young boys and girls to want to dress up in the clothing of the opposite gender. It’s a form of imaginative play that would happen a lot more if our culture wasn’t so crushingly insecure and hung up on gender stereotypes. The fact that your son attends a school that recognizes gender fluidity strikes me as evidence that this is a common situation, not a rarity.

Pretty much any expert on child psychology (or life) will tell you that the most important thing here, by a factor of ten, is that you are loving and supportive of your son, so that he learns to love himself. That’s his ultimate safeguard against a world that is imperfect and too often intolerant.

But I also think it’s important for both you and your husband to be honest about the reasons you find your son’s affinity for feminine clothing unsettling. It is solely anxiety about social disapproval and bullying? These are real concerns, particularly in a country that is, in certain precincts, regressing when it comes to gender hang-ups, becoming more rigid and less accepting. (The idea that your own parents would look askance at their grandson if he decided to wear something “too girly” kind of says it all.)