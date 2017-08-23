Here’s How To Remember The Confederacy

Like what you read here? Sign up for our twice-weekly newsletter.

The statue of Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville shows the slavocracy general atop his horse, imposing and noble-looking. Let’s consider an alternative memorial that’s been proposed by a critic who doesn’t swoon over white supremacy:

Lee, horseless, stands or is prostrate on the ground, surrounded by statues of African American soldiers who helped the North conquer his Army of Northern Virginia. Maybe there’d be a plaque — ”Freedom’s Victory” or some such. (That’s my own idea.) Ask yourself if the defenders of the current statue -- and of flying Confederate flags in public places — would approve of our replacement.

I don’t think so, either. Which is why such a statue is the appropriate memorial to the Confederacy, assuming you want something to replace the statues cities are racing to yank down, and properly so.

Our clueless commander-in-chief tweeted his view of this bit of urban renewal: “Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments.” Yet even a liberal acquaintance of mine has mused about whether warehousing these tributes to tyranny is misguided sanitizing of history.

Nonsense. You don’t remember a moral cancer like slavery with memorials exalting the men who fought for it. Memorials should honor the victims of oppression, not the oppressors. Boston’s Holocaust Memorial is a good example. I can imagine what my acquaintance would say if, instead of the current design, that memorial consisted of a statue of a courageous-looking SS officer proudly saluting “Heil Hitler.”

And make no mistake, Confederate statues honored southern oppressors. The Charlottesville Lee was erected in 1924, an era when the South put up many such memorials as Jim Crow and a resurgent Ku Klux Klan took hold. These memorials look, and were meant to look, honorific.