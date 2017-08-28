Heavy Meddle: The Agony Of Planning My Wedding Without The People Who Raised Me

Dear Meddleheads — We’re on the lookout for more letters for Heavy Meddle. If you’ve ever considered seeking advice, now is the time. So click here to send your letter, or write an email.

I have met the man I'm going to spend the rest of my life with, and we plan to marry sometime next year. We haven't discussed details yet, but there's one thing that makes this major life event less sweet for me. The two people who raised me, my mother and grandfather, passed away within three years of each other, my mother from a long, painful battle with cancer, and my grandfather two weeks after being diagnosed with melanoma in his lungs.

One of my favorite things to do with my mom growing up was to discuss what my wedding was going to look like. I was going to wear my grandmother's dress that she would restore for me (she was a master quilter and seamstress), and we would hold a high tea for a reception, for which she and I would hand-make finger sandwiches and other finger foods ... that sort of thing.

For his part, my grandfather always joked that he would go along with anything, as long as he got to walk me down the aisle. Fast-forward to now, they're both gone, and I ended up donating my grandmother's dress to a thrift store; it was just too painful for me to see it in my closet, or think of anyone else touching it other than my mother.

I am so thrilled to commit myself to my fiancé, but the thought of holding a ceremony reduces me to tears, because the two people I wanted there most in the world won't be there. I would be happy to just go to the courthouse in a nice dress and maybe have a small dinner party with friends afterward, but he has parents and siblings, all of whom had formal ceremonies.

My question is this: do I just need to suck it up and have a ceremony to please his family, or am I justified in asking for a quick courthouse affair?

Bride-to-Be with Baggage

In the movie version of your life, we all know how this would end: at the altar, surrounded by your friends and your new family. You’d be dressed in your grandmother’s wedding gown, which your intrepid fiancé naturally would have moved heaven and earth to track down. The ghosts of your mother and grandfather would have made helpful cameos, with soothing words of wisdom. And when the time came for you to say your vows, your tears of sorrow would magically morph into tears of joy. Cue the doves.

In the real version of your life, the situation is a lot more complicated. The joy of your wedding day invokes the sorrow of your tremendous loss. There’s no way to undo the truth that even thinking about a big, fancy wedding reduces you to tears. Your job right now isn’t to decide what kind of wedding to have. It’s to share these feelings with your fiancé. He needs to know how much wedding planning figured into your relationship with your mother, and how much your grandfather figured into your fantasy of how the day would play out.

As I see it, marriage is about cultivating two difficult (and linked) abilities: communication and compromise. This sounds pretty intuitive. But it becomes much trickier when it entails exposing raw emotions, particularly those arising from experiences that you and your fiancé don’t share. The bottom line is that you lost the two people closest to you in the world. In your mind, the day of your marriage was set aside, in part, to celebrate with them.