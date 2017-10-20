Like what you read here? Sign up for our twice-weekly newsletter.

Last week, the Boy Scouts of America announced they were accepting girls into their ranks for the first time. It’s a big change in a big organization with big repercussions for a lot of American families — many of whom aren’t happy about the decision. But for my own family, it doesn’t change a whole lot: Our daughter’s been a Boy Scout for the past two years.

Let me explain…

We have twin 10-year-old girls. Both started out in Girl Scouts at age 6. For our daughter C, it was a good fit. While I wouldn’t call her a fervent scout, she’s always enjoyed the meetings and, especially, the camaraderie with other girls in her troop. Our other daughter, E, dropped out after a year. The activities on offer just weren’t her bag.

Last year, E announced she wanted to join the Boy Scouts. Our first reaction was to say no. We didn’t think it was possible and, even if it was, we were worried about invading a space reserved for boys. Don’t get me wrong: we’re up for a fight when it feels warranted. But since there is an alternative scouting organization exclusively for girls, it seemed fair enough that there be one for boys, too.

In this July 21, 2017 photo, badges are seen on the vest of a member of the Girl Scouts in Owings Mills, Md. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

If E was transgender and wanted to join, we’d have fought for her on that front too. But she’s not. Though she presents in ways that most people regard as “boyish” (short hair, clothes off the boys’ rack), E is quite certain, at this point, anyway, that she is, in fact, a girl.

So, we said no.

Then we discovered there were at least two other girls already enrolled in our local Cub Scout troop. Not sisters tagging along on field trips, but girls in uniform, earning badges. How was this possible? Until last week, the Boy Scout’s policy on girls was clear.

As it turns out, there are two realities in the Boy Scouts: the national organization and their official policies, and the local and state organizations and how they choose to enforce those policies.

We soon learned that, long before the national Boy Scouts finally joined the 21st century by allowing gay boys and leaders into their ranks in 2015, the Boston-area Boy Scouts had already been doing so (albeit in a mostly “don’t ask, don’t tell” kind of way) for years. And, at least in some local troops, the decision to accept girls had apparently been made long before last week as well. It was all very much up to local leadership and their comfort level, but in our suburban Boston town, it was a settled matter.