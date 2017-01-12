close

Mass. Biotech Companies Concerned About Trump's 'Out-Of-Context' Drug Industry Comments04:19

Play
January 12, 2017
By Bob Oakes
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York Wednesday. (Evan Vucci/AP)

President-elect Donald Trump says things need to change in the pharmaceutical industry.

In a news conference Wednesday, Trump raised two concerns he has about drug makers.

"We have to get our drug industry coming back. Our drug industry has been disastrous," he told reporters. "They've been leaving left and right. They supply our drugs but don't make them here. And the other thing we have to do is create new bidding procedures for the drug industry, because they are getting away with murder."

In Massachusetts, drug and biotech companies are big business, so there is particular interest in the president-elect's comments and plans.

For more, Leora Schiff with Altius, a Cambridge-based consulting company for the bio-tech industry, joined Morning Edition.

Bob Oakes Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

