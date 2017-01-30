What Questions Do You Have About Cancer Research, Treatment Or Care?

As part of our This Moment In Cancer series, we're looking at the dramatic advances in cancer care (like immunotherapy and blood biopsies) as well as continued challenges (such as poverty's impact on outcomes and the lack of good quality measures). As our coverage continues, we're turning to you, our audience, to find out what questions you have about cancer that you'd like us to investigate.

Submit your question in the form below, and we'll ask our audience to vote on which one they'd most like us to report out.