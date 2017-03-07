The long-expected Republican House plan to "repeal and replace" the Affordable Care Act was unveiled late Monday. Voting on the bill is expected to begin Wednesday.

John McDonough, professor of public health at Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health and a former director of the group Health Care For All, joined Morning Edition to discuss the plan. McDonough was also a Senate adviser in drafting the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.