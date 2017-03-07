closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: BBC Newshour
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

CommonHealth CommonHealth

Support the news

Former Obamacare Adviser: House GOP Plan A 'Major Step Backward' For Health Coverage06:27

Play
March 07, 2017
By Bob Oakes
Share
House Speaker Paul Ryan and other House Republican leaders speak with reporters on Capitol Hill on Feb. 28. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)closemore
House Speaker Paul Ryan and other House Republican leaders speak with reporters on Capitol Hill on Feb. 28. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

The long-expected Republican House plan to "repeal and replace" the Affordable Care Act was unveiled late Monday. Voting on the bill is expected to begin Wednesday.

John McDonough, professor of public health at Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health and a former director of the group Health Care For All, joined Morning Edition to discuss the plan. McDonough was also a Senate adviser in drafting the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.

This story aired on March 7, 2017.

Related:

Bob Oakes Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More CommonHealth or Explore Audio.