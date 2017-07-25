Lawmakers are gearing up for a dramatic day of health care debate on Capitol Hill and in Boston on Beacon Hill.

In Washington, Senate Republicans are forcing a procedural vote Tuesday they hope will move the health care bill forward.

In Boston, as tensions over health care grow, state lawmakers hold a hearing on Gov. Baker's plan for new state fees on employers to pay for MassHealth, while requiring some residents to enroll in employer health plans instead of MassHealth.

Former Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation President Michael Widmer joined Morning Edition to preview these debates.